Trump's Mexican border strategy includes mobilizing National Guard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy for dealing with illegal immigration coming through the border with Mexico includes mobilizing the National Guard, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement followed a meeting at the White House attended by Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford.





