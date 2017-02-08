Trump's list of underreported terror doesn't back up claim

FILE - In this Sunday, June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials investigate the Pulse Orlando nighclub after a shooting in Orlando, Fla. Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people and wounded 53 others, pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House list of what it calls underreported terrorist attacks did not support President Donald Trump's claim that the media are downplaying a "genocide" carried out by the Islamic State group. But it did shine new light on the difficulty in defining the scope, source and motives behind the violence carried out in the name of radical Islam.

A close review of the 78 attacks listed by the White House shows almost all the attacks were reported by the news media and that many were widely covered by local and international outlets. The review, carried out by Associated Press reporters on four continents, found that more than half of the attacks, including most of those in the Middle East, were linked to the Islamic State group, as the White House suggested. Others were ruled IS-inspired, but carried out by lone wolf attackers. But in some cases, the motive was unclear, and investigations as to possible extremist links were inconclusive.

The examples range from knife-wielding assailants in Texas to hostage-takers in Australia to the gunman who killed at least 129 people across Paris in 2015. The magnitude of the attacks on the document circulated by the White House — which appeared to be hastily compiled and included several typos — ranges from several dozen dead to one or two people injured.

It has some notable omissions. It did not include any attacks by Boko Haram, an Islamist insurgent group operating in West Africa that is responsible for far more deaths than the Islamic State. The group, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, has led an uprising that has killed more than 20,000 people and left 2.6 million homeless this decade in Nigeria and neighboring countries.

It also pays little heed to the scores of terror acts that have plagued nations like Syria and Iraq that are close to the Islamic State's caliphate and under near-daily siege.

The list itself was created to bolster the case for Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program. But that ban would not have prevented any of the terrorist attacks on the list that occurred in the United States.

Here's a closer look at some of the attacks on the list:

___

UNITED STATES

The inclusion of some of the attacks in the United States defies credulity.

Among those on the White House's list are a deadly rampage in San Bernardino, California, in 2015 in which 14 people were killed and 21 injured, and the June 2016 nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which left 49 dead, the biggest mass shooting in the nation's history. Both of those attacks received blanket news coverage for days, and all of the attacks in the U.S. received at least some attention by the American media.

A 2015 attack in Garland, Texas, took place outside a venue hosting a provocative contest for Prophet Muhammad cartoons. According to trial testimony, the suspect, Elton Simpson, was an American Muslim who became the subject of a criminal investigation in 2006 because of his association "with an individual whom the FBI believed was attempting to set up a terrorist cell in Arizona." He was never found to have links to the Islamic State group or any other established radical groups.

Non-fatal knife attacks on police officers in Boston and New York, a knife attack at a Minnesota mall and the shooting of a police officer in Philadelphia were also reported.

"The notion that terrorism is an under-covered subject is preposterous," said David H. Schanzer, director of Duke University's Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security. "It's highly over-covered compared to the amount of violence that we face in society."

Citing a study his department recently published, Schanzer said, "one out of every 2,000 homicides since 9/11 have been linked to al-Qaida or ISIS-inspiration or control."

___

CANADA

Two October 2014 attacks in Canada — one in Quebec and one in Ottawa — received media coverage in Canada, where attacks of this nature are rare. In Quebec, soldier Patrice Vincent was killed in an apparent act of homegrown terrorism. The suspect was known to police and had his passport seized to stop him from traveling to Syria. It was never determined whether the suspect had any ties to Islamic militant groups, though former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper described the suspect as an "ISIL-inspired terrorist," referring to the Islamic State group by an acronym.