What Trump's intellligence-sharing with Russia may have cost the US

President Trump’s disclosure to Russian officials of sensitive intelligence provided by a US partner in the fight against the Islamic State threatens to put a chill on one of Mr. Trump’s priorities – the global effort to defeat Islamist terrorism.

That’s because counterterrorism work depends on a high level of trust among partner nations, international security experts say. The partners rely on each other to use the highly sensitive information, which sources may have risked their lives to gather, judiciously and to mutual benefit.

Violate that trust by loosely sharing intelligence from at-risk sources, the experts add, and information critical to stopping one attack – or prevent a new means of carrying out deadly attacks – can dry up.

“This whole episode is terrible for trust – and trust is what makes intelligence sharing work,” says Joshua Rovner, an expert in relations between leaders and intelligence officials at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

“Sharing intelligence is very risky for the side that’s giving the information up, and especially if what’s involved is a human source inside ISIS,” he adds. “Sharing that kind of information with a third party is not something you do lightly.”

Trump shared ISIS-related information the US obtained from another country with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, when the two visited the Oval Office May 10.

At a White House press conference May 16, national security adviser H.R. McMaster deemed the information Trump shared as “wholly appropriate” and further stated that the president wasn’t even aware of the country that provided the information. The New York Times reported that the source was Israel.

What worries intelligence officials is that the information shared – which US officials say concerned ISIS methods of placing explosives inside electronic devices like laptops – could be “reverse-engineered” to pinpoint the source or sources of the information.

THE RUSSIA FACTOR

Adding a kind of “on-top-of-everything-else” aura to the revelations is the fact that Trump chose to share the information with Russia – a fact that may not sit well with many Americans or with America’s counterterrorism partners in Europe.

“The information sharing is not really the problem. I must tell you that in foreign policy this kind of thing goes on all the time,” says Jeffrey White, a specialist in Middle East military and security affairs at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP). “What makes this very bad all around is that this was with Russia, and only underscores [Trump’s] unwillingness to accept that Russia is an enemy state that is not looking out for our interests.”

At one level, thwarting attacks planned by ISIS, Al Qaeda, or other terrorist groups intent on attacking the West depends on a global web of intelligence sources – some of whom provide crucial information at extreme personal peril.

The prospect of having highly classified information about those sources bandied about – even if by the president of the United States to another global power pledging to crush Islamist terrorism – can’t help but cause nervous sources to clam up, and the relaying of valuable information to go cold.

More broadly, destroying the scourge of international terrorism depends on a high degree of trust in international relationships – including sometimes between partners who have access to vital information but who prefer to keep their level of cooperation with the United States under wraps. If partners decide they can no longer rely on the US to safeguard the intelligence they provide on terrorists and their organizations, they may think twice about sharing information that could prevent attacks.

Trump’s information-sharing with Russia may not perturb some US allies that are more focused on garnering US support for other priorities. For example, Saudi officials, preparing for what they are calling a “pivotal” summit with Trump in Riyadh this weekend that is to feature more than 50 Muslim nations, are pushing aside fears over intelligence leaks while praising “closer cooperation” with the Trump administration on top-tier concerns like Iran.