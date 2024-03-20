Trump's home county leads Florida's Republican presidential primary day voter turnout

Palm Beach County led the state's 67 counties with the most Florida presidential primary day voters by a wide margin, with more than 44,000 ballots cast as of about 7:10 p.m.

Behind Palm Beach were Brevard and Miami-Dade counties, with 19,789 and 15,232 votes cast, respectively.

Election Day was particularly busy for poll workers despite Donald Trump and President Joe Biden wrapping up their respective parties' primaries earlier this month.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Link said she spent her day driving around polling locations to monitor traffic and check in with poll workers.

Link also stopped at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center later in the afternoon while Trump, a Town of Palm Beach resident, voted with former first lady Melania Trump.

Link noted that Tuesday is only the start of this year's election season with another round of primaries in August and November's general elections.

For the amount of traffic Palm Beach County had, Link said that she had enough poll workers for every site. On Tuesday, the elections office was able to open every polling site on time. She said for the upcoming elections the office will try to hire more workers.

"We were able to have enough staffing today because each site didn't need quite as many as we will need in the future," Link said.

Along with managing poll workers, Link also is responsible for handling early voting and mail-in ballots to ensure tabulations follow state law. Link said early voting was very smooth, and that the vote-by-mail will have a few challenges with unverified signatures, yet candidates will have the opportunity to challenge an unverified signature with a canvassing board.

