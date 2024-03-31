Trump's 'Happy Easter' greeting follows Holy Week with Bible sales, searing posts

Donald Trump on Sunday morning issued a simple "HAPPY EASTER" message on his social media platform.

It followed by a mere minute Trump's seemingly vengeful vow to "never forget our cowards and weaklings" attached to a story about Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher's decision to leave the U.S. House.

The greeting, on the holiest day of the Christian calendar, followed a Holy Week of acrimony with the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential candidate squarely fixed at the center of the faith's most important holiday.

The headlines included a venture with singer Lee Greenwood to sell a patriotic-themed Bible package including a copy of the King James version plus the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Then-President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach for Easter in 2018.

Trump, on his social media platform, also shared an article from the Washington Times headlined "The Crucifixion of Donald Trump" that drew parallels between the felony prosecutions of the former president to the torture and cruel death sentence imposed on Jesus Christ.

Trump posted, on Holy Thursday, a video of a pick-up truck bearing an image of President Joe Biden hogtied and purportedly and being spirited away in a vehicle.

And he railed about the restriction on "religious symbols" at the secular egg roll ceremony at the White House this week.

