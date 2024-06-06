Trump's gun license expected to be revoked after conviction in hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump's gun license is expected to be revoked now that he has been convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

Trump's gun license for New York City had been suspended upon his indictment, the spokesperson said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the expected revocation, which was first reported by CNN.

Gun licenses are often revoked after convictions in New York.

It is unclear when the former president has last held a gun, but his gun license for New York City was active at the time of his indictment in the hush money case in March 2023, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

He has been under Secret Service protection since 2015, when he became the Republican nominee for president.

Trump was found guilty last Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, a historic verdict marking the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been convicted.

He is set to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention where he will be formalized as the party's nominee for president.

The former president last month delivered a keynote speech at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting, where the group formally endorsed him. During his speech, Trump urged gun owners to vote.

The Biden campaign slammed the former president in a statement about the expected gun license revocation.

"When Trump tells the NRA he won’t do a damn thing to prevent convicted felons, domestic abusers, and other dangerous people from getting their hands on guns, he’s talking about himself," said campaign spokesperson James Singer in a statement.

Trump was found liable in a civil trial last year for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, though he has not faced domestic abuse charges.

"The problem for Donald Trump is that Joe Biden is president and he is not — so just like he told the victims of gun violence– he should ‘get over it,’” Singer continued.

Singer was referring to Trump addressing an Iowa school shooting in January that left one dead and seven injured, where the former president said that people "have to get over it. We have to move forward."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com