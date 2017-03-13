Trump's Golf Course In California Vandalized

The Quinnipiac University also found that majority of the voters disagreed with with the president’s claims that the media is “the enemy of the American people.”

A group of environmental activists snuck into a public golf course owned by President Donald Trump in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and vandalized it to protest the Trump administration’s “blatant disregard” for the environment, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

The group, which calls itself an “anonymous environmental activist collective,” carved the words, “No More Tigers, No More Woods,” into the grass with six-foot-tall letters at the 7,300-yard course, according to the Post.

“In response to the president’s recent decision to gut our existing protection policies, direct action was conceived and executed on the green of his California golf course in the form of a simple message: NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS,” the group said in a statement to the newspaper.

It remains unclear, if the group will face any charges. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS Los Angeles that law enforcement officials were to the course. However, they were later told that the deputies were not needed.

This is not the first time when Trump-related properties have been defaced. Check out the list of other instances when anything bearing Trump’s name was vandalized.

BMW defaced over Trump bumper sticker: Hours after Trump won 2016 presidential election last November, a Florida man’s BMW was defaced with a spray paint over a bumper sticker bearing Trump’s name. The owner filed a police report following the incident.

Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Last October, 52-year-old James Otis vandalized Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star for the 70-year-old’s “aggressive language toward women.” Otis was charged with felony vandalism.

“I just sort of had enough with Mr. Trump’s aggressive language toward women and his behavior, his sexual violence with women and against women,” Otis told the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2016. “I’ve had personally, in my own family, four people who have been assaulted or have had sexual violence happen to them. It all became very personal.”

Trump International Hotel: Trump’s luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., was spray-painted with graffiti reading “No Justice, No Peace” and “Black Lives Matter” last October.

During this presidential campaign, Trump criticized the Black Lives Matter movement as “trouble.” He has been also accused of promoting racism.

Trump billboard: In July, 2016, a billboard supporting Trump — who was the then Republican presidential candidate — was vandalized in Toledo, Ohio. The incident took place ahead of his appearance in the area.

Related Articles