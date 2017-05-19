Trump's first trip: Can he offer leadership on both security and values?

For national security adviser H.R. McMaster, President Trump’s first overseas trip is about proclaiming the return of America’s global leadership.

The president’s nine-day, five-country trip to the Middle East and Europe, which begins Friday, will “reverse a trend of America’s disengagement from the world and from the world’s biggest problems,” Lt. Gen. McMaster said recently.

The challenge Mr. Trump faces, however, is that the leaders he will meet with and the publics he’ll address in the two regions he’ll visit are looking for different things from America and will have very different aspirations for US leadership.

On part one, which begins Saturday in Saudi Arabia, security will be front and center, and Middle Eastern leaders from Saudi Arabia and the small Gulf states to Israel will be looking for security assurances and pledges of American hard power.

For the second half, in Europe, security (and counterterrorism) issues will also be on the agenda – but hovering in the background will be questions about common values and to what degree Trump’s America will continue to champion those values around the world, including democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

“This will be President Trump’s inaugural stride across the global stage, so the leaders and the publics in the regions he’ll visit are going to try to get a read on what he stands for and what he doesn’t stand for,” says Charles Kupchan, who was a Europe specialist on President Obama’s National Security Council.

“In the Gulf monarchies in particular there will be relief that they are welcoming a president who appears to be exclusively focused on strategic cooperation and not on issues like human rights and how countries run their domestic affairs,” says Dr. Kupchan, now at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

But in Europe, even if the conversations are focused on issues like NATO burden-sharing, North Korea, and Ukraine, he adds, “behind those granular issues du jour will be the overarching question, ‘If the US no longer assumes the role of zealously promoting democracy and human rights, who will?’”

PART ONE LIKELY THE EASIEST

It would be a complicated dichotomy for any president to maneuver through, experts say, let alone one with still very little diplomatic experience. But given Trump’s evident comfort with more authoritarian leaders, the little emphasis he has placed so far on America’s traditional role as promoter of Western values, and his recourse to displays of American military might, some wonder if he might fare better on part one of the trip than on part two.

“This would be a tremendously complex trip for any president, but I think there are good reasons to assume President Trump will be more comfortable and will be better received on the first part of it in the Middle East,” says Ilan Goldenberg, director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security in Washington.

“In the Gulf, President Trump is tremendously popular – they are comfortable with family-run businesses, that’s how they run their countries,” he says. “They are used to being lectured by the US, and they like that Trump doesn’t seem to care – that values and human rights are just not vital to his approach to the world,” says Mr. Goldenberg, who just returned from the Gulf.

The Sunni Arab leaders Trump will meet with, as well as Israel where Trump will stop after Saudi Arabia, are more interested in the new president’s more aggressive turn on Iran after Mr. Obama’s diplomatic overtures to Tehran. Indeed the region’s leaders are broadly more comfortable with the US focusing on strategic challenges and downplaying Western conceptions of issues like human rights and democratization, others say.

“Frankly, the Saudi reaction toward the end of the Obama administration was they were dealing with a US ally that they felt focused far more on trying to change Saudi Arabia internally than on providing credible guarantees of its security,” says Anthony Cordesman, a US and Middle East security analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “Reestablishing confidence is going to be a security goal,” he adds, though it may “come at the potential expense of pressure on human rights.”