Trump's family furious about the historic conviction of the former president — with at least one notable exception

Donald Trump's eldest sons immediately posted on social media to denounce their father's historic conviction on Thursday in the New York hush-money trial.

"Such bullshit," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X, before publishing more posts, criticizing the verdict and baselessly painting the trial as an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election.

This case was rigged from the start. Remember, the same hacks in the media demanding Justice Alito recuse himself because of a flag, have zero problem with the corrupt judge in this case being a donor to Joe Biden or his daughter making millions from Democrats!#RiggedSystem https://t.co/VwimHP5iNd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

Eric Trump, the middle son who was Trump's only family member present in the courtroom, also wrote on X that the date of the verdict may be remembered as the day his father won the election.

May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 30, 2024

A few hours after the verdict was released, Ivanka Trump posted a story on her Instagram featuring what appears to be a photo of her as a child sitting on her father's lap. The photo was captioned with a brief message: "I love you dad."

The rest of Trump's family members remained silent on social media, but some were also present near the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Trump Jr., Eric, and Eric's wife and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, provided statements to the press near the courthouse condemning the verdict.

"This was never a case about prosecuting an actual crime," Lara Trump told reporters. "This is a case about politics, pure and simple."

As of Thursday evening, neither Trump's wife, Melania, nor Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, had released public statements on the outcome of the trial.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s fiancée, lent public support to the former president, writing on X that "the only verdict that matters is at the ballot box on November 5th."

Only one member of Trump's family lauded the guilty verdict: Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump.

"This scumbag finally got what was coming to him," she said in a YouTube live stream, "granted in a very limited way."

Read the original article on Business Insider