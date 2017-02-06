Trump's Executive Orders: What Would Repealing Dodd-Frank Mean for Stocks?

President Trump on Friday signed two executive orders designed to ultimately weaken, push back or replace financial regulations he sees as a burden to commerce and growth.

Doing so, however, would return the U.S. to a less regulated pre-financial crisis world, exposing investors and everyday Americans to the same risks that played out in destructive fashion in 2008 and 2009. The risks for the stock market in the long term are huge.

Specifically, the two regulations under attack are the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 and the fiduciary rule.

Dodd-Frank, a lengthy set of regulations signed into law in response to the financial crisis, was designed to limit the risks taken by financial institutions and protect consumers in an effort to limit future crises and bailouts, and look out for the little guy.

The fiduciary rule, on the other hand, is a proposed rule that hasn't yet gone into effect, giving Trump much more power to influence its eventual implementation. The fiduciary rule requires advisors and brokers to act in the best interests of their clients, essentially prohibiting them from selling self-enriching, higher-fee funds to clients with retirement accounts if they aren't in the client's best interest.

Shockingly, this isn't a rule already.

While gutting the fiduciary rule would be a net negative for many Americans saving for retirement, it's unclear if there would be any meaningful impact on overall market returns. Turning back the clock on Dodd-Frank however, could have seismic implications on the way the stock market acts in the short and long term.

While it's unlikely sweeping changes could be made to Dodd-Frank in the very immediate future due to many of the rules already enacted, it could be weakened dramatically over time and much of the complicated process of repeal could be subverted and de facto accomplished by staff changes, who could then enact Trump's own policies more closely.

Dodd-Frank is a notoriously expansive piece of legislation, but there are several key pieces.

The Volcker rule. "The Volcker Rule was brought into effect to essentially reenact the Glass-Steagall rule," says Julian Rubenstein, CEO and president of American Asset Management, referring to regulation that was repealed in the late 1990s requiring commercial banks to separate from riskier, trade-happy investment banks.

A world without Glass-Steagall or the Volcker rule is a flawed system, according to Rubinstein, who sees this less regulated world as a payday for big banks at the expense of the working class.

"They get to take all the risk with FDIC-insured money, and then, as we all learned in '08, if they make a mistake you and I have to cover the losses. That's a pretty good business model if you think about it, right?"

It certainly is, at least for the Wall Street banks. But not for average Joe taxpayer.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. While abolishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wouldn't directly have an impact on long-term stock market returns, the indirect consequences for the market could be disastrous. The bureau, established through Dodd-Frank, describes itself as "a U.S. government agency that makes sure banks, lenders and other financial companies treat you fairly."

It largely helps protect consumers from predatory schemes in credit cards, mortgages and student loans, among other areas.

So what sort of indirect consequences might result if the CFPB lost its power?

"We would probably see a rise in mortgages being written which are not really affordable to consumers or they may not really have the ability to pay," says Nilesh Vaidya, senior vice president and head of banking and capital markets for Capgemini Financial Services. "More mortgages could be written, but the likelihood for delinquencies would increase as well."

If the main cause of the financial crisis were to be summed up into one word, it certainly could be: leverage. Homeowners used too much leverage when buying places that cost more than they could afford, and banks used too much leverage with risky financial instruments no one truly understood.

There's speculation that Trump could immediately weaken this agency without officially scrapping it by simply replacing its current acting head.