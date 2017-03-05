Trump’s evidence-free wiretap allegation dominates Sunday talk shows

President Trump’s assertion that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones before the election dominated the political talk shows on Sunday. Trump provided no evidence to back up the claim, and a spokesman for the former president branded the accusation as “simply false.”

Across the networks, the White House defended the commander in chief’s call for a congressional investigation into the matter, while Democratic lawmakers and former Obama administration officials dismissed the accusation as absurd.

On ABC’s “This Week,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to reframe Trump’s wiretapping claim — which he stated as a fact — as something that may have happened.

“All we’re saying is let’s take a closer look,” Huckabee Sanders said. “Let’s look into this. If this happened, if this is accurate, this is the biggest overreach and the biggest scandal.”

“If, if, if, if,” host Martha Raddatz countered. “Why is the president saying it did happen?”

“I think he’s going off of information that he’s seen that has led him to believe that this is a very real potential,” Huckabee Sanders replied. “And if it is, this is the greatest overreach and the greatest abuse of power that I think we have ever seen and a huge attack on democracy itself. And the American people have a right to know if this took place.”

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., was among those who labeled the suggestion that Obama tapped Trump’s phones as nonsense.

“The president of the United States did not tap Donald Trump’s phone,” Franken said on “This Week.” “I mean, that’s just ridiculous.”

Josh Earnest, who served as White House press secretary under Obama, agreed.

“Let me just remove the mystery here and explain to you and your viewers why it is false to say that President Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower,” Earnest said. “This may come as a surprise to the current occupant of the Oval Office, but the president of the United States does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping of an American citizen.”

If the FBI decided to use its wiretapping authority, Earnest explained, “it would require FBI investigators, officials at the Department of Justice going to a federal judge, and making a case, and demonstrating probable cause to use that authority to conduct the investigation.”

On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump’s tweets show “the president doesn’t understand how you obtain a wiretap.”

“To make that type of claim without any evidence is, I think, very reckless,” Warner said.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper categorically denied any suggestion that communications at Trump Tower were wiretapped before the election.

“There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, as a candidate, or against his campaign,” Clapper said.

When asked by host Chuck Todd whether he could confirm or deny if a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Act order (or FISA) for such wiretapping existed, Clapper declared, “I can deny it.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who also sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he has yet to see evidence to substantiate Trump’s allegation. Nonetheless, Cotton said he wasn’t troubled by Trump’s evidence-free tweet.

“Presidents are human,” he said.

Michael Mukasey, the attorney general under President George W. Bush, argued that there is a nuance Trump’s critics are missing.

“This is the difference between being correct and being right,” Mukasey said on ABC. “I think the president was not correct certainly in saying that President Obama ordered a tap on a server in Trump Tower. However, I think he’s right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the Justice Department.”