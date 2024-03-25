Trump's deadline to pay $464m bond in fraud case just hours away

Donald Trump has just a few hours left to prevent the seizure of his assets in a business fraud case that threatens his fabled property empire.

A deadline for him to put up the $464m (£365m) penalty for inflating his net worth is due to expire on Monday.

If he fails to either secure a bond or delay the process in court, the authorities in New York can freeze his bank accounts or target his properties.

A separate legal threat to the former president also takes shape later.

He may be given a date for his first criminal trial at a hearing in New York in the so-called hush money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump is expected to attend in person to hear his lawyers argue the case should be dismissed due to the recent disclosure of thousands of documents about a key witness.

In the fraud case, he may yet receive a lifeline from a New York appeals court which is considering his application for a stay on the judgement.

Last week his lawyers said he had been unable to cover the penalty despite approaching numerous financial companies to provide a bond.

To secure a bond, an individual has to demonstrate to the company providing the guarantee that they have enough liquidity, usually in the form of cash or stocks.

If Mr Trump secured a bond on Monday it would protect his assets while he continues his appeal.

However, if he fails to do so, his bank accounts could be immediately frozen.

New York Attorney General Letitia James would just need to send restraining notices to his banks and brokerage firms.

"That's easy and quick," Randy Zelin, an adjunct law professor from Cornell Law School, told the BBC. "As soon as the bank gets that restraining notice they will shut those accounts down."

The next step would be a turnover notice signed by a judge sent to the banks and brokerage firms, at which point they hand over the money.

The time between the two notices would depend on how fast the prosecutor's office wants to work, said Mr Zelin. It could be just a few days.

Trump Tower in NYC

Mr Trump could yet find the money through other means. On Friday he claimed on social media that he possessed almost $500m in cash.

A New York judge ordered him to pay the penalty for falsely inflating his assets to secure better loans. His sons were also order to pay financial penalties.

Ms James gave a 30-day grace period from the ruling to give Mr Trump time to find the money. That expires on Monday.

She has previously said she is prepared to take Mr Trump's assets if he does not pay on time.

She recently filed the fraud judgement with clerks in Westchester County, an indication she might try to take property in New York City's northern suburbs.

Mr Trump owns Seven Springs, a golf course and 212-acre estate, in that area.

Also at risk are Mr Trump's prized New York properties, including the 58-floor Trump Tower, and even his assets in Florida, including his Mar-a-Lago club.

According to a Forbes estimate, Mr Trump is worth about $2.6bn. He testified last year that he had $400m in liquid assets.

The $464m judgement is not his only expense. He was ordered to pay $83m in January after losing a defamation case to E Jean Carroll, a woman he was found to have sexually abused. He has already posted a bond in that case.

He is the first former president in US history to be criminally charged and faces dozens of charges across four separate cases.