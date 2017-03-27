Trump's Daughter-In-Law Says President Will 'Restore Pride' Of US

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, told Hello magazine that Donald Trump will be remembered as one of the “greatest presidents” of the U.S.

Donald Trump will “restore pride” of the United States and he will be remembered as one of the “greatest presidents” of the country, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said in an interview to Hello magazine Sunday. Lara, wife of Eric Trump, also criticized the media saying the presidential election campaign time was difficult for the Trump family.

“I think that, ultimately, my father-in-law will change the United States for the better, restore pride to our country and go down in history as one of the greatest presidents,” Lara told Hello. “The light that was shed on the dishonesty of the media during the campaign was significant."

Lara Trump was of the opinion that criticism against Donald Trump during the presidential campaign only brought their family together.

“Obviously the past two years were not all easy for our family. We took a lot of hits and continue to, but overall this has made us closer and stronger,” she said.

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump was criticized for his verbal attacks against Muslims and Mexicans. He was also termed as racist and misogynist. However, according to his daughter-in-law, he is kind and generous.

“He is a man who, first and foremost, loves his family. He is a wonderful storyteller and loves large family dinners. We have such great times together and laugh a lot. He is gracious with his time and has a tremendous heart. He is an incredibly loyal person and never forgets those who are loyal to him. I feel very lucky to have a man like Donald Trump as my father-in-law,” the 33-year-old told Hello.

Apart from this, Lara Trump also shared what it was being like the president's daughter-in-law. She noted she and her husband Eric Trump live a “pretty normal life.”

“Our favorite place to be is our home outside of New York City. It’s quiet and relaxing — just the two of us and our dogs. The Secret Service is made up of absolutely wonderful people. We couldn’t ask for more patriotic, selfless people to be around us,” she told the magazine.

On March 20, Lara and Eric Trump announced they are expecting their first baby — a boy. The couple exchanged vows in October 2014 at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The two got engaged in July 2013 after dating for five years.

Lara Trump, who hails from Wilmington, North Carolina, previously worked as a personal trainer before joining CBS as associate producer for “Inside Edition” in October 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Related Articles