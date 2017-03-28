Trump's climate order puts 'China first' in clean energy

President Donald Trump is vowing to put "America First" — just not when it comes to the global clean energy race.

The president on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive order that experts say could leave the United States lagging behind China and other nations as manufacturers and investors throw trillions of dollars into renewable energy projects.

The order will start unraveling the Obama administration's key efforts to address climate change. Flanked by coal miners and cabinet officials, Trump vowed to revamp fossil fuel production and erase "job-killing" restrictions on power plants and pipelines.

"Together we are going to start a new energy revolution," Trump said, after outlining his plan that favors centuries-old fuel sources: coal, oil and natural gas. He declined to mention any type of renewable energy, or acknowledge the existence of human-driven global warming.

"We will create millions of good American jobs, so many energy jobs, and really lead to unbelievable prosperity all throughout our country," the president claimed.

Trump's executive order kicks off a lengthy process to undo the Clean Power Plan, which curbs carbon emissions from the electricity sector. It also lifts a moratorium on the sale of new coal leases on federally owned land, and it scraps mandates for reducing leaks of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — at oil and gas well sites.

While the U.S. chases fossil fuels, however, China is aggressively rolling out solar plants, wind farms, electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies. As the world's most populous nation — and the No. 1 emitter of greenhouse gases — China is particularly poised to fill the leadership vacuum that Trump created this week, energy experts said.

"China sees a strong economic interest in making this transition with regards to air pollution, but also it wants to build an industrial base for clean energy technologies that can dominate the world market," said Paul Bodnar, who oversaw international climate issues at the National Security Council during the Obama administration's second term.

"Chinese leadership is pretty confident this is a long-term, irreversible trajectory toward clean energy, and it creates a big market opportunity that they want to capture," he said.