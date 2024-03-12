Trump's campaign paid expert $750K to prove voter fraud. He debunked some of their claims in minutes

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign paid an expert $750,000 to conduct research that would confirm voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election — but he discredited some of their claims in minutes.

Software engineer Ken Block was hired to prove mass voter fraud in states including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan. Block found each instance of acclaimed election fraud to be false. In fact, fewer than 200 mail-in ballot votes from all the swing states combined were found to be fraudulent. Some of the claims could be dismissed within minutes, he told The Washington Post, while others required considerable research.

In his new book, “Disproven,” Block gives an inside look into the many different ways the Trump campaign tried to prove voter fraud. Though each allegation was quickly proven false to Trump’s team, the former president continued to spew rhetoric of election fraud to the public.

"Former President Trump has turned losing with grace into losing with disgrace," Block writes in his book, according to an excerpt in the Post. "He has spawned a group of losing candidates who would rather howl about voter fraud—without justification— than display the leadership qualities demanded by the positions for which they ran."

The book explains how the Trump campaign repeatedly tried to overturn the election and Block — who had previous experience analyzing voter data— found himself in the middle of many unvetted allegations, including information about votes cast in the name of dead people that proved to be false.

Though he never spoke to Trump himself, Block’s research for the campaign was extensive. He reviewed voter data from five swing states and analyzed more than 21 million voter records.

Block’s findings weren’t met with enthusiasm from the Trump team. In one instance, the team immediately ended a conference call with Block after he proved claims behind a Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania were wrong.

With the 2024 presidential election quickly approaching, Block fears only more false claims will come from Trump, his team and his followers.

“For these folks, the end goal has nothing to do with winning an election. It is about raising money or profile—or worse, about undermining our republic," Block said in “Disproven”, which is set to be released on March 12.