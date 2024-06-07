Trump's Arizona speech was a popcorn movie for the great unwashed

There are two kinds of movies. There are “art-house” movies for sophisticated tastes and there are “popcorn” movies for the great unwashed.

A Donald Trump speech is a “popcorn” movie that unspools with clown cars and wisecracks and exploding cigars.

Bring your refined tastes to that show and you are certain to be nauseated and appalled.

If you arrive as the MAGA faithful did in Phoenix on Thursday, looking like “a real-live nephew of their Uncle Sam,” you will laugh and shimmy with delight.

America sees Trump in 1 of 2 ways

Yes, we live in two Americas.

One regards Trump with gravity and sees only coming annihilation.

The other doesn’t parse Trump’s words or pick apart his policy. (There’s generally not much policy to pick apart).

They just enjoy the show, the defiance, the lifted middle finger to our ruling class.

Trump is always 10 feet beyond bluster and a mile from the facts. He is Barnum & Bailey and Curley and Moe. He is slapstick and hype and rapid-fire superlatives:

He's an inexhaustible well of exaggeration

The border isn’t a crisis. It’s the “largest border invasion in the history of the world.”

The border wasn’t safe when he was president. It was “the most secure border we ever had.”

Joe Biden isn’t a failed president, he’s “the single worst president in the history of our country.”

Biden didn’t just flub the State of the Union. He delivered “the worst State of the Union ever.”

If you are the Democrats listening soberly to that speech you heard the few diversions that crossed forbidden lines.

When Trump talked of “people allowed into our country who are very sick,” he meant migrants who bring with them filth and disease — an old slur from our xenophobic past.

You know that the people who applauded Trump in that Dream City megachurch have great-grandparents who suffered the same slurs when they arrived at Ellis Island and got splashed with de-lousing powder.

Trump's speech in Arizona kept crossing lines

When Trump said Joe Biden “wants to turn every illegal alien into a voting citizen,” you heard an old conspiracy once used to slander Jews.

When Trump promised “the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of our country,” you knew instantly that exiling millions means violent convulsions.

At Trump's speech: Operative thinks MAGA warriors are D-Day soldiers

And when Trump praised Dwight Eisenhower’s deportation program, you quickly recalled that program had a name — “Operation Wetback.”

Trump, however, is not a student of history. He’s the leader of the new counterculture.

Trump now leads the counterculture

In his own lifetime, right and left have traded places. Now the liberals are the establishment. They control the corporations and the universities, Big Tech and the public schools, sports and entertainment and the federal bureaucracy.

Conservatives are today’s dissidents, playing the role once played by unshaved long-hairs. They’re not beholden to your woke pieties and your new rules. They feel unloved in an America that loves everyone in the intersectional rainbow. But it doesn’t love white people and rural people.

They’ve rallied behind a man who isn’t there to make nice, but to raise hell.

That convicted felon came to Arizona and exulted before the people who love him, “I got indicted FOUR TIMES!”

And they cheered wildly.

This is why they find Trump appealing

A few days ago, a 38-year-old disaffected Trump voter named Jonathan, who also happens to be a Black man, told an MSNBC focus group:

“You have to remember why Trump is the choice of millions of people. Trump represents a shock to the system. His supporters don’t hold him to the same ethical standards. He’s the antihero, the Soprano, the ‘Breaking Bad,’ the guy who does bad things, who is a bad guy but does them on behalf of the people he represents.”

If you still don’t understand, then let me help you.

When a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury indicted Trump on allegations of election racketeering, he was soon photographed at county jail.

That was last August.

Today that mug shot adorns T-shirts and coffee mugs and shot glasses and commemorative coins and trading cards and key chains and socks and posters and beer cans and bumper stickers and necklaces and lawn signs and baby apparel and birthday cakes and skateboards and golf balls and thermoses and lunch boxes.

Get the picture?

Phil Boas is an editorial columnist with The Arizona Republic. Email him at phil.boas@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump in Arizona was a popcorn movie for the great unwashed