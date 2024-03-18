Trump's $454 million problem

Former President Donald Trump asked a court for financial protection after failing to secure a bond in his New York fraud case. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a closely watched social media disinformation case. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in a month.

👋 Hi, Julius here. Let’s dive into Monday's news, shall we?

But first: Not sure who to choose in your NCAA tourney brackets? 🏀 I think North Carolina and South Carolina will take home the men's and women's titles, but here are some tips to help you make your own picks.

Trump pleads with court to block $454 million collection

Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from collecting on a $454 million judgment against him without requiring him to post a bond or deposit for the full amount, his lawyers said Monday. Trump's lawyers said the former president hasn't been able to get a bond in his civil fraud case to shield his assets while he appeals, calling an appeal bond for $464 million "a practical impossibility under the circumstances presented." As it stands, James can begin collecting on the judgment next week. What Trump's lawyers had to say.

Former President Donald Trump during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court in November.

Supreme Court hears arguments in social media disinformation case

Several of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices joined their liberal colleagues Monday in pushing back on states that want to restrict how the federal government can interact with social media platforms about potential misinformation. They expressed concern that drawing the line too tight would prevent the government from talking to social media platforms about the potential harm caused by posts related to war and terrorist activity. Some states have accused the Biden administration of illegally targeting conservative opinion on social media. While lower courts have ruled in favor of the states, the Supreme Court blocked those decisions until it delivers its own ruling. See the latest updates on the hearing.

Real quick

Support the Short List and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Biden speaks to Netanyahu as tensions rise over war

President Joe Biden spoke Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in a month amid rising tensions between the two leaders over how Israel has conducted its war with Hamas. The pair spoke to “discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza," the White House said in a statement. Other details of the call were not immediately made public. The conversation also marked the first time the two leaders have spoken since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Israel to hold new elections to replace Netanyahu. Read more on what the White House said about the call.

See the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

Putin declared winner in election with no credible opposition

Vladimir Putin won his fifth term as Russia's president, Russia's Central Election Commission said, in an election he faced no credible opposition and cracked down on free speech. With nearly 100% of all precincts counted, Putin received 87.29% of the vote, Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said. Many of Putin's critics saw the result as another illustration of the preordained nature of the election. Germany called the vote a "pseudo-election" and Washington described it as "neither free nor fair." Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Putin was "sick with power and is doing everything in his power to rule forever." Read more about the election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the media at his campaign headquarters in Moscow on Tuesday.

A break from the news

Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump's bond, Supreme Court and Putin: Monday's news