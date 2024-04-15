Trump New York trial may not impact Florida classified document trial schedule
Trump New York trial may not impact Florida classified document trial schedule
Trump New York trial may not impact Florida classified document trial schedule
We've received hundreds of questions from Yahoo News readers wanting to know more about Donald Trump's trial in New York.
An appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay the start of the hush money trial on the grounds that presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted.
On the first day of Trump’s first criminal trial, prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to fine Trump $3,000 for three social media posts attacking witnesses who will testify in the hush money case against him that they say violate a gag order put in place by the judge last month
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your spring DIY projects.
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.
The stories you need to start your day: Iran’s attack on Israel, what to expect at the WNBA draft and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Check out the NBA's playoff matchups, series schedules, play-in games, and more.
The Jets are going back to an iconic look.
Like many immigrants, the New York City skyline was one of the first sights young brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj took in when they arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago. The pair, along with their family, had fled violence in their native Kosovo, and they still remember the view as their plane flew overhead. “The first building that we saw was the Empire State Building,” Etrit recalls.
The Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Here are some of the key moments in the life of the NFL star-turned-actor acquitted of murdering his wife and her friend in the so-called trial of the century.
On February 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. For the Ukrainian forces who had to defend their country, for the regular citizens who had to withstand invading forces and constant shelling, and for the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, which had to shift its focus and priorities. “Our responsibility changed after the full scale war started,” said Yevhenii Panchenko, the chief of division of the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, during a talk on Tuesday in New York City.
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
Here are today's mortgage rates. Rates are staying pretty high as inflation increases. It might not be worth waiting for rates to drop. Lock in your rate today.
Apple News is testing a new game for iOS 17.5 called Quartiles, which requires players to organize a grid of 20 syllables into 5 four-syllable words. Spotted by Gadget Hacks, the interface for Quartiles looks a lot like the New York Times' newest hit, Connections. Did Apple News sherlock the New York Times?
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
A flagship European Union digital market regulation appears to be shaking up competition in the mobile browser market. It's been a little over a month since the Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into application and there are early signs it's having an impact by forcing phone makers to show browser choice screens to users. On Wednesday, Reuters reported growth data shared by Cyprus-based web browser Aloha and others that it said suggests the new law is stirring the competitive pot and helping smaller browser makers gain share or at least grab more attention than they were.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.