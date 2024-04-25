Trump World rocked by Arizona fake elector indictments as Trump's legal peril snowballs
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the indictments of seven people affiliated with Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, as well as 11 Arizona Republican fake electors on felony charges related to Trump's scheme to subvert Joe Biden's election victory. NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin join Alex Wagner to discuss.