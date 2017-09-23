Trump Withdraws Invitation to Stephen Curry, NFL Players Speak Out Against Remarks

The Golden State Warriors said Saturday the team would not go to the White House after President Trump tweeted, "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

