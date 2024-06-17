Trump wishes "Radical Left Degenerates" a Happy Father's Day

Donald Trump wished a happy Father’s Day to American dads on Sunday, including “radical left degenerates who are ruining the country.”

In the tangential Truth Social post, written in all caps, Trump once again accused the left of rigging the court system and bringing the U.S. into “third-world nation status.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly accused President Joe Biden and the left, falsely, of orchestrating Trump’s most recent conviction in court where he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“We need strength and loyalty to our country and its wonderful constitution. Everything will be on full display come November 5th, 2024 - the most important day in the history of our country. Make America great again,” Trump's all-caps message concluded.

The June 16 post is just one of many times that Trump has used his holiday messages to go after his rivals. Just last month, he wrote a Memorial Day post aimed at the “human scum” presiding over his hush money trial. In a Truth Social post last Christmas, he called for various people who are “destroying the nation,” including Biden and special counsel Jack Smith, to “rot in hell.”

In May 2023, Trump wished a Happy Mother’s Day to the “wives of radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country.”

Biden’s campaign team shared Trump’s last post on X, calling it a “deranged” message “attacking the judicial system.”