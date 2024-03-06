Trump wins Republican Primary in Maury County as election revs up for August, November

Maury County voter Allen Janssen (left) of Spring Hill watches as Spring Hill Middle School polling officer slides his paper ballot into a tabulation machine after using an ink pen to bubble in his chosen candidates on March 5, 2024 in Columbia, Tenn.

Election season kicked off this week as Super Tuesday decided the nation's next potential President of the United States, as well as various seats in Maury County government.

The big race for the next four-year term in the White House, according to Maury County voters, favors former Republican President Donald J. Trump over current incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

Early voting/absentee results initially showed Trump leading with 1,448 votes versus Biden at 302. Most other Republican candidates resulted in the single digits early votes, other than former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 399 and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 23, who announced his plans to drop out of the race in January.

Trump would eventually clench the majority with 9,557 votes as the Republican nominee, while Biden garnered 982 Democrat votes.

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump drew a landslide victory in Maury County, taking away 6,557 votes versus incumbent Joe Biden at 982 votes.

Among the local Maury County races, most were uncontested, including multiple seats on the Maury County School Board and Circuit Court Judge for District 22.

The race for constable in District 7 included Republican candidates Patrick Ryan and Mark Schmittou, with Ryan coming out the narrow victor with 318 votes over 298 votes for Schmittou.

Voter turnout 12.86%

Of the 71,853 registered Maury County voters, 6,806 were reported on Tuesday, with 2,201 turning out for early voting and 145 absentees, bringing in a total of 9,242 votes, or approximately a 12.86% turnout.

While low numbers are to be expected, especially for a primary election, Maury County Administrator of Elections Chris Mackinlay said it was a "smooth election that went well, mostly thanks to the number of volunteers, election officers and staff."

Tuesday's election was also the first time in a long time paper ballots were available to voters after being approved by the Maury County Commission in 2022.

Maury County Administrator of Elections Chris Mackinlay counts votes from various precincts during the March 5, 2024 Presidential Preference and County Primary Elections at the Maury County Election Commission.

"My feeling is that we crushed it, were able to implement a new system and bring in a whole bunch of new officers with new training processes, and all 22 precincts rocked it," Mackinlay said. "And that's both Democrats and Republicans, all of the poll workers, the party didn't matter because we all wanted to run a good, solid election, and we did."

It was also Mackinlay's first Maury County election since becoming the county administrator last year and has lots to look forward to in the upcoming August primary and November General Election. Given the results and process of what he calls "his first rodeo," Mackinlay said he and his staff are primed and ready for what comes next.

"As my first election, when I see 12-13% turnout at a primary, I'll take it," Mackinlay said. "I'm a believer in building a bench, and so we brought along more officers, more special judges than what we needed. I'll never stop saying the praises of the people in this building, because anything good that comes out of the election commission, it's because of them. There's a greatness coming out of what they do, and there's definitely a lot more depth we want to create with our leadership team here."

The official results of the March 5 Super Tuesday Primary Election were:

Candidates for Republican Party

U.S. President

Ryan Binkley - 8 votes

Chris Christie - 14 votes

Ron DeSantis - 104 votes

Nikki Haley - 1,387 votes

Asa Hutchinson - 2 votes

Vivek Ramaswamy - 13 votes

David Stuckenberg - 4 votes

Donald J. Trump - 6,577 votes

Circuit Court Judge District 22

Julie C. Heffington - 5,602 votes

Superintendent of Roads

Ken McKee - 5,650 votes

School Board District 4

Darryl Martin - 398 votes

School Board District 6

Sue Stephenson - 766 votes

School Board District 8

Brendan Babcock - 486 votes

Constable District 7

Patrick Ryan - 318 votes

Mark Schmittou - 298 votes

Constable District 11

Aaron Easton - 723 votes

Candidates for Democratic Primary

U.S. President

Joseph R. Biden - 982 votes

School Board District 8

Gregory D. Hanners - 78 votes

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Trump wins Republican Primary in Maury County by paper ballot