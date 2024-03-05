Trump wins the North Dakota Republican caucuses

Former President Donald Trump defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the North Dakota Republican caucuses Monday, NBC News projects, notching another victory on his path toward the GOP presidential nomination.

The contest in North Dakota was the last before Super Tuesday, the day on the 2024 presidential nominating calendar with the most delegates at stake.

Haley has won only one GOP nominating contest so far — in Washington, D.C. — but has earned other delegates from the early voting states.

Trump will take all 29 of North Dakota's GOP delegates if he wins at least 60% of the statewide vote. If he doesn’t, the delegates will be allocated proportionally to him and Haley based on the final statewide vote.

North Dakota Democrats will hold a presidential primary on March 30.

On Tuesday, 865 delegates — or 36% of all the delegates in the race — will be at stake in over a dozen states.

The candidate who clinches the majority of the party’s delegates — 1,215 of 2,429 total delegates — before the Republican National Convention this summer will be the nominee.

