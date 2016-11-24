Trump: We’re ‘making progress’ keeping Carrier plant in U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he has been “MAKING PROGRESS” keeping a Carrier Corp. factory in the U.S.

“I am working hard, even on Thanksgiving, trying to get Carrier A.C. Company to stay in the U.S. (Indiana). MAKING PROGRESS — Will know soon!” he exclaimed Thursday.

On the campaign trail, Trump targeted the air conditioner and furnace manufacturer when he railed against American companies for shifting factory jobs away from the U.S.

Carrier earned Trump’s ire after a video went viral in February showing the company informing its distraught Indiana workers that their jobs would be cut so production could move to Mexico. For many, Carrier came to symbolize the plight of U.S. manufacturing. Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, also decried the company’s move to Mexico.

On Thursday, Carrier responded to Trump’s tweet by saying it was in “discussions” with his transition team. There was nothing to immediately announce, the company said.

Carrier has had discussions with the incoming administration and we look forward to working together. Nothing to announce at this time. — Carrier (@Carrier) November 24, 2016





Last week, Trump also claimed partial credit for persuading Ford Motor Co. to keep a plant in Kentucky instead of moving it to Mexico. But the New York Times noted that Ford had said it was only keeping a line of cars at the Kentucky location and no jobs were impacted by the “largely symbolic” announcement.

Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky – no Mexico — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2016





I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2016





