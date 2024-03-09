Trump weighs in on Mace’s race for congress. See who former president endorsed.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who once was critical of former President Donald Trump, landed his endorsement Saturday in what could be helpful in her run for a third term.

Trump announced his endorsement on his Truth Social platform.

“Nancy Mace worked hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of our record breaking win,” Trump wrote.

Mace receiving the endorsement is a win for her as she faces a primary challenge this year in her Lowcountry 1st Congressional District. Most notably, Mace is being challenged by one-time candidate for governor Catherine Templeton.

However, Mace and Trump have not always been on the same page. In 2022, Trump endorsed former state Rep. Katie Arrington in the Republican primary over Mace.

Mace, who defeated Arrington, had the backing of former Gov. Nikki Haley, who recently dropped out of the presidential race.

In this year’s South Carolina Republican presidential primary, Mace backed Trump’s campaign and stumped for the former president.

Being supportive of the former president can be key in a primary election as Trump maintains a tight grip on the Republican Party base.

Mace said at the time the GOP was coalescing around Trump. Trump went on to win the S.C. GOP primary, but Haley carried the 1st District.