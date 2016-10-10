One critical issue was totally ignored at the second presidential debate

One four-letter word seemed to be on nobody’s mind at the second presidential debate: jobs.

The two candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, jousted over Trump’s treatment of women, Clinton’s husband’s peccadilloes, Aleppo (it’s in Syria), ISIS, Muslims and Obamacare. There was even a brief mention of taxes and whether they should be raised or cut. But anybody wanting to know how we should break out of an economic malaise came away with nothing new except a vaguely seedy sensation. Maybe it wasn’t so vague.

This is surprising because Americans still say a lackluster economy and a lack of good jobs are the nation’s biggest problems—by far. The two debate moderators, Anderson Cooper of CNN and Martha Raddatz of ABC News—had something of an obligation to address the latest tawdry issues in the news, including Trump’s awful groping propensity and new leaks about Hillary Clinton’s secret speeches to Wall Street megabanks. But that still left plenty of time to address the issues that will determine if the United States remains an economic and geopolitical powerhouse or shrinks into something less stately. Kinda important.

Half of the questions in the debate were supposed to have been posed by “citizen participants” in the town-hall-style event and the other half by the news professionals. You might think ordinary folks in St. Louis, the site of the debate, where the unemployment rate is a tad higher than the national average of 5%, might ask about jobs. Or stagnant wages. Or income inequality. Or free trade, which Trump has been condemning with prosecutorial vigor. Well, if they did, those questions didn’t make it through the filter imposed by the moderators.

Maybe it doesn’t matter. The two baby-boomer candidates have a depressingly 20th– century view of the economy, with neither seeming to realize it is time for a dramatic leap into a new realm of information, digital intelligence and extreme mobility, both geographic and psycho-economic. Trump wants to “bring back” manufacturing jobs from the 1970s that barely exist anymore, and even if they do are sliding toward the bottom of the economic food chain. Clinton has a thousand plans on the shelf for spending money the government doesn’t have and never will to provide utopian benefits such as free college and even more generous healthcare subsidies than the flailing Obamacare offers. They both think we can return to an improved version of 1982.

