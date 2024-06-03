In Trump vs. Biden, vote for the best presidential candidate. Our future depends on it.

As Americans, it's in our power to choose our next president, and our duty is to do it wisely, a guest columnist writes. Shown are former President Donald Trump, at left, and President Joe Biden, at right.

Each generation is faced with its own moment in destiny. The upcoming presidential election is ours.

This election is pivotal in U.S. history. It is truly about the future of our democracy. One candidate, President Joe Biden, is committed to democratic principles; the other, former President Donald Trump, is not.

The Founders knew the success of this democratic experiment depended on just, measured and benevolent leaders willing to uphold the principles upon which the republic was founded.

When asked upon ratification of the Constitution what form of government do we have, Benjamin Franklin responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Can we unite and vote for the presidential candidate who respects our principles and the rule of law? We must get beyond exhausting rhetoric and political party to cast our votes for our future.

All presidents before Trump respected and revered our democracy. By his own words and acts, he has demonstrated he does not. He reveres strong autocrats and supported a violent insurrection to retain power he abused. He seeks power again and he believes he can divide us to win. If he does, there are no guarantees this democracy will survive.

There are consequential moments in history requiring courage and wisdom. Our responsibility as Americans is to preserve this democracy. Nothing less.

Our republic was forged by revolution creating a democracy. A form of government unheard of in history. The world thought it would fail. The following generations endured civil war, the Great Depression, World War II and other challenging times, always emerging stronger and united.

Jim Young's take: Republicans must vote for Biden in November. Keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

The president of the United States of America has immense power leading the most powerful nation in the world. This requires a person without self-interest and with a steady hand on the rudder. A leader who must embrace the significant responsibilities at home and abroad in an unsafe world. The office is about the welfare of the people. Presidents serve at our will. Not for themselves. Our power is to choose a president. Our duty is to do it wisely.

Which candidate is best suited to lead? Measure these men by character and core leadership principles: integrity, character and qualities of humility, empathy, integrity, courage and accountability in governing above self-interest.

At an inflection point, our generation is called to defend democracy from divisions within. In his farewell address, George Washington warned of putting the agendas and self-interested views of political parties over individual choice. We must vote as Americans first.

More from Busey: How you vote determines whether your officials will put you or their self-interest first

The Founders gave us a republic. The decision for its future rests in our choice between two men of extreme difference. Trump presents, as some say, a clear and present danger to our republic.

It is our obligation to choose wisely. Vote for the best man as a leader within the truest definition, respecting democracy and willing to defend it. This choice is our rendezvous with destiny.

Phil G. Busey Sr.

Phil G. Busey Sr. is founder and chairman of DRG and The Busey Group of Cos.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Voting for Biden is picking democracy. Trump is a danger