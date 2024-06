TechCrunch

Collaborative recently raised $125 million for its sixth flagship fund, the firm exclusively told TechCrunch, completing the process in just over 90 days. “This fundraising environment is tougher than any I’ve seen since starting the firm well over a decade ago,” founder and managing partner Craig Shapiro told TechCrunch. While some LPs have been hesitant to commit given higher interest rates and political uncertainty, Shapiro said that Collaborative’s investors didn’t fall into that category.