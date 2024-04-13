As Trump visits Newtown, rally shows he has 'ground game' in Bucks County, organizer says

Waving pro-Trump signs beneath pro-Trump flags that snapped in brisk winds, hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump lined a Newtown Township street to greet the former president and 2024 candidate Saturday afternoon.

Trump, who will likely be the GOP nominee in the General Election in Novermber, was hosted at the Newtown Athletic Club, where $2,500 got you into the meet and greet, but $25,000 for a photo-op with the ex-commander-in-chief could not be confirmed.

Supporters of former President Donald J. Trump at a street rally for him in Newtown on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

About a dozen rally-goers interviewed cited one reason above others for supporting Trump: inflation. It’s killing their household budgets.

“Supermarket prices, that’s what different today,” said Brian Land of Warwick, when asked what had changed since Trump left office four years ago.

Also, they worry that college, cars and a house in the suburbs, classic symbols of the American Dream, are becoming unaffordable for middle-class people. Most identified themselves as working class or blue-collar middle-class families.

“I was making a lot more money under Trump than Biden,” said Matt Russo, of Langhorne. Russo, a union worker, was there with his girlfriend, Jessica Iannucci, and their five children.

“What I like about Trump is that’s he’s not a politician,” said Ianucci, an eight-year Marine veteran. For her, Trump is “relatable.” As for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, she sighed.

“Is he really the president?” she said, frustrated. “I mean, half the time it seems like he’s confused and doesn’t know where he is or what’s he’s supposed to say.”

Behind the line of street ralliers was Mike Domanico, who opened a Trump merchandise store in Bensalem in 2020. He parked a portable version on a nearby lawn.

Trump flags and any kind of hat — but especially the signature red “Make America Great Again” hat — are consistently top sellers, he said. Another top seller is Joe Biden toilet paper, bearing the president’s face.

“I keep selling out of these,” he said, pointing to a stack of rolls that was going quickly.

Monica, left, and Mike Domanico, right, from Warrington, selling Trump merchandise including shirts, flags, hats, and toilet paper with Present Joe Biden's face on it, at the street rally for former President Donald J. Trump across from the Newtown Athletic Center in Newtown on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Audrey Strein, a conservative Republican who quickly organized the street rally with an email last week (and was amazed but pleased so many showed up), said she doesn’t want the Trump campaign to give up on the 1st Congressional District in Bucks County, where Trump has lost twice.

“I wanted to show him that we have a ground game ready in Bucks County,” she said. She added that she has bumped heads with the county’s moderate leadership, who is lukewarm on Trump.

“Our leadership told us (in 2020) that Bucks County is not Trump country,” she said, “but look around.”

Audrey Strein, center, from Jamison, poses for a photo during a street rally for former President Donald J. Trump across from the Newtown Athletic Center in Newtown on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Not all were there to cheer the former president.

Ann Perry of Morrisville, wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt, and holding a sign referring to Trump’s upcoming hush money trial with a porn actress, spoke two words to Trump supporters that made some cringe.

“Joe Biden,” she said to a group of ralliers. “They hate when you say his name.”

Another man, who would not give his name, antagonized Trumpers by calling them cultists, and with rants so angry and vulgar that two police officers had to warn him twice to knock it off, since there were children within earshot. It was the only tense moment of the afternoon.

Supporters of former President Donald J. Trump reflected in an SUV a part of the former President's motorcade as it makes its way to the Newtown Athletic Club for a fundraiser in Newtown on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Trump’s flashing, motorcycle-led motorcade rolled in just before 3 p.m. The reaction from the crowd was that of a rock star on a comeback tour.

Trump was due in Schnecksville in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The White House said President Biden will visit Scranton and Pittsburgh next week, prior to the April 23 primary election, cementing the importance of Pennsylvania in the November election even though the Pennsylvania primary will have little impact on the nominees.

