Trump visits Harvey-ravaged Texas

President Donald Trump arrived in Texas on Tuesday to survey the response to devastating Tropical Storm Harvey, the biggest natural disaster of his White House tenure, as officials in Houston struggled to manage the record-breaking rains.

The slow-moving storm has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, killed at least nine people, led to mass evacuations and paralyzed Houston, the fourth most-populous U.S. city. Some 30,000 people were expected to seek emergency shelter as the flooding entered its fourth day. (Reuters)

