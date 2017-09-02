Trump visits Harvey-damaged Texas and Louisiana

President Donald Trump headed to Texas and Louisiana on Saturday to meet rescuers and survivors of Hurricane Harvey, one week after the powerful storm blasted the region and unleashed historic flooding.

The trip comes after the White House asked Congress for $7.85 billion for Harvey-related “response and initial recovery efforts,” calling it a “down payment” on the long-term cost of recovering from the catastrophic flooding.

Trump and his wife Melania departed from Andrews Air Force Base outside the US capital just before 10 am (1400 GMT) enroute to Houston.

The president is returning to Texas for his second visit since the megastorm hit, and will also visit neighboring Louisiana. (AFP)

