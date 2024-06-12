Trump’s Victim Complex Gets Morbid in Fundraising Pitch: ‘Haul Out the Guillotine!’

Supporters of Donald Trump woke up Wednesday morning to a startling email message from the former president: “HAUL OUT THE GUILLOTINE!”

Thankfully, it was not a declaration of intent by Trump, but a melodramatic fundraising pitch accusing his political opponents of wanting to behead him.

“Remember when that Sicko Kathy Griffin made the rounds parading my BEHEADED head when I was President?!” the message read, referencing a widely condemned 2017 photo showing comedian Kathy Griffin holding up a fake, bloody decapitated head resembling Trump.

“The radical-left CHEERED! Obama and Biden were SILENT! And the Fake News BLASTED it everywhere!” Trump added.

“The SAD and HORRIFIC TRUTH is that this is STILL the Sick Dream of every Trump-Deranged lunatic out there! And it’s not just me they want gone, THEY’RE REALLY

COMING AFTER YOU,” he wrote.

“SICK SICK SICK!” the email read, directing readers to a donation page.

The former president is no stranger to bombastic donation pleas. After being convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records — making him the first American president ever to be found guilty in a criminal trial — Trump’s campaign launched a fundraising blitz that pulled in a staggering $34.8 million in small-dollar donations. Much of that will likely be directed toward paying off the many ongoing legal bills and civil judgments owed by Trump.

On Monday Trump sat for a pre-sentencing interview with a probation officer. Shortly after the interview, Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email calling the trial a “RIGGED CONVICTION.” While the former president is now a convicted felon, there’s a good chance he will avoid jail time given his status as a first-time offender, and no one is marching a guillotine toward Mar-a-Lago.

