Trump urges 'strong and swift' U.N. action to end Rohingya crisis: Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is urging the United Nations Security Council to take "strong and swift action" to bring Myanmar's Rohingya crisis to an end, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the United Nations, Pence reiterated a call for Myanmar's military to end the violence immediately, warning that if it continued, it would "sow seeds of hatred and chaos that may well consume the region for generations to come and threaten the peace of us all."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)