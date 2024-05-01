Trump Unleashes Bizarre 'Word Salad' Answer During Live Nighttime TV Interview

Donald Trump has people wondering just what he was trying to say during a rambling monologue on Fox News on Tuesday evening after Sean Hannity asked for his reaction to police removing pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University.

“It’s just such a sad thing to see,” Trump said. “If you go back a year, go back three or four or five years ago, this would not even be possible to think about. Nobody would be thinking this could happen. You look at the antisemitism, the hatred of Israel by so many people.”

Trump added:

“You go back 10 years, I mean Israel was protected by Congress. And now, Congress is just doing numbers that are unbelievable with I think a very very small group of people within Congress and it’s gotta stop. But we have to go back to the roots. We have to protect, we have to stop the antisemitism that’s just pervading our country right now and Biden has to do something.”

Trump also claimed there were “paid agitators” among the protesters, said some are “brainwashed,” insisted that Israel needs to “clean out the cancer,” and accused President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of not being supportive of Israel.

The former president spent much of the day in court, where his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case continues ― and where he reportedly dozed off during the proceedings again.

His rambling comments later in the evening left people on X puzzled:

Are these even sentences? What is this word salad? Is he okay? https://t.co/KKzHDhvfDI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 1, 2024

So sometimes ALL of him falls asleep in court....



And sometimes only his BRAIN falls asleep...#DementiaJTrumphttps://t.co/k2HFPxz6PZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 1, 2024

"Doing numbers."



Yeah, that's what they do. Numbers. Numbers are to blame. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) May 1, 2024

He's already blathering. Imagine what tomorrow's rallies will be like. https://t.co/ulyXcyCJiQ — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) May 1, 2024

Does he ever try to make sense? — Oeishik🎱 (@NoOneUnscripted) May 1, 2024

Trump is incoherent and as dumb as any presidential candidate in U.S. history https://t.co/YwtSKV5yrP — Attil (@Attil22) May 1, 2024

Your hourly reminder that MAGA inexplicably thinks this blithering moron could beat Biden in a debate. https://t.co/PsHEaTP3Uk — SpideyTerry (@SpideyTerry) May 1, 2024

What does this gibberish even mean? "Congress is just doing numbers that are unbelievable"? Can't be that he's tired after a long day - he had a nice long nap in the ice box. https://t.co/PP4IeOYcvA — 🇺🇦🌻No More Plato's Cave🌻🇺🇦 (@NoMorePlatosCav) May 1, 2024

What. Is. He. Talking. About.

“Doing numbers that are unbelievable!?”

What does that mean??? — Mia NJ (@mia_nj) May 1, 2024

“Now, Congress is just doing numbers that are unbelievable with I think a very very small group of people within Congress and it’s gotta stop” -WTF does that even mean??!?!? https://t.co/yxB4E3cgF3 — JimmyG (@JimmyG303) May 1, 2024

Dude is literally just saying random words now and hoping they make a sentence. 🤡 https://t.co/HwmKq7VR7P — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) May 1, 2024

Does anyone here speak Trumpese that can translate this to English? — BarryShap (@barryshap) May 1, 2024