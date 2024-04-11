Trump’s ‘unholy alliance’: AZ state senator ‘speaks in tongues’ as anti-abortionists rise with Trump

TechCrunch

It's easy to assume the e-commerce ship has sailed when you consider we have giant platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce and Wix dominating the sector. E-commerce platform ikas has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round as it seeks to expand its operations into new markets in Europe. The company currently operates in Turkey and Germany, and says its platform simplifies store management for companies that want to have a digital presence.