Trump is unfit for the most important job in the world. His felony conviction proves it.

So, Donald Trump is now officially a convicted felon, the only president of the United States to be officially designated as such. There are many things about this trial that were revealing about Trump and about our country’s current status. The good news is that the trial was conducted with an appropriate amount of decorum. We didn’t see violent demonstrations. The judge appeared to maintain control of his courtroom and the whole process from jury selection to conclusion seemed to be handled properly. He even exercised some control over Trump’s big mouth! The lawyers presented their cases in a professional manner. The jury methodically and efficiently did their duty in weighing the facts and reaching a verdict. In short, the judicial system of the United States of America worked as it should.

Trump’s conviction in this trial is more important than just demonstrating his poor judgment and behavior. His immediate reaction to the final verdict was predictable. He has, from Day One of the trial to the end, declared that it was “rigged” ― “It is Joe Biden’s fault. It is political persecution.” It is interesting and ironic that his reaction to the trial is almost identical to how he reacted to the results of the 2020 election ― which he also lost and continues to declare was rigged. This trial formally showed that Trump is a cad, a liar, conniver and conspirator who will do anything to deceive the public in the name of personal power and control. The justice system officially found that Trump falsified financial records to hide the truth about his behavior from his fellow citizens.

There was a lot about this trial to be sad about. I grew up needing to have heroes. It has always been important to me that our president be someone we could admire and look up to as a person of integrity and character. It is disgusting that we had to hear about Stormy Daniels, David Pecker and Michael Cohen. How can we, as a country, have reached this point where one of the men we are presented with as a presidential candidate is embroiled in such a ridiculous story?

This trial demonstrated the most dangerous thing about Donald Trump: his total disdain for the entire legal, political and democratic processes that are the foundation of our society. When those processes don’t support his own personal concept of reality, he reacts in a deranged, impetuous, vengeful manner. He is like a 16-year-old narcissist in a 77-year-old body totally lacking any modicum of contrition or responsibility for his own actions. He denies the truth, no matter what facts you place before him.

I fully respect the opinions of my friends and fellow citizens who may say this trial shouldn’t have occurred or that it was politically motivated. I strongly believe the pending indictment by the Department of Justice regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election is a much more serious case. I am very concerned that American voters will not be able to see all the evidence behind that case before the election.

Some of you may understandably feel that no matter how bad Trump may be, President Joe Biden is not a good choice either. I am a conservative Republican, so I get that.

As I have written previously, I strongly recommend that before you cast a vote for Trump in the fall, please read Liz Cheney’s book: “Oath and Honor, A Memoir and A Warning.” The facts and evidence behind Trump’s role in Jan. 6 are all right there for you.

My interpretation of the final verdict in this New York trial is that Trump has now formally been convicted of disastrous, felonious lack of character. His own words, actions and the testimony of his former employees and supporters have proved this conclusion for many years. Now he has been officially recognized by our American legal system as a man who is completely unfit for the most important job in the world.

