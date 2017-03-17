Trump: U.S. Has Been Treated Unfairly

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

While taking a question from a German reporter during his joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump denies being an isolationist, slams fake news and says the "U.S. has been treated unfairly by many countries."

NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials.