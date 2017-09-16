Trump on Twitter (Sept 15): London attack, Chain migration, ESPN, U.S. Air Force

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.





@realDonaldTrump :





- With the ridiculous Filibuster Rule in the Senate, Republicans need 60 votes to pass legislation, rather than 51. Can't get votes, END NOW![0637 EDT]





- Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! [0642 EDT]





- Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! [0648 EDT]





- The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! [0654 EDT]





- We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years. Must be proactive & nasty! [0700 EDT]





- ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! [0720 EDT]





- CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration![0900 EDT]





- WEEKLY ADDRESS http://bit.ly/2wgKaKi [1209 EDT]





- Frank “FX” Giaccio-

On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania & myself, THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+! http://bit.ly/2wheSmx [1249 EDT]





- NEVER forget our HEROES held prisoner or who have gone missing in action while serving their country.

Proclamation: http://45.wh.gov/POWMIARecognitionDay [1502 EDT]





- Our hearts & prayers go out to the people of London, who suffered a vicious terrorist attack.... [1654 EDT]





- We will defend our people, our nations and our civilization from all who dare to threaten our way of life...cont: https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/posts/10159843256785725 [1858 EDT]





- HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY to the @USAirForce! The American people are eternally grateful. Thank you for keeping America PROUD, STRONG and FREE! [1954 EDT]





-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)





(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)