Trump on Twitter (Feb 7) - Putin, Iran, Betsy Devos

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.







@realDonaldTrump :

* I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and thehaters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1in terror, no problem! [711 EST]



@POTUS :

* Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo. BetsyDeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great EducationSec. for our kids! [814 EST]



-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)





(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)