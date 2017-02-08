Trump on Twitter (Feb 7) - Putin, Iran, Betsy Devos

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

* I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and thehaters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1in terror, no problem! [711 EST] * An honor having the National Sheriffs' Assoc. join me atthe @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve24/7/365. THANK YOU!! [1125 EST] * It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not inplace, the longest such delay in the history of our country.Obstruction by Democrats! [2004 EST]



* Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo. BetsyDeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great EducationSec. for our kids! [814 EST] * An honor having the @NationalSheriff Association join meat the @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve24/7/365. THANK YOU! [1125 EST] * Congratulations to our new Education Secretary,@BetsyDeVos! [1250 EST] * .@BetsyDeVos sworn in as Secretary of Education by @VPMike Pence moments ago. Congratulations! [1928 EST]



