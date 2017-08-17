Trump on Twitter (Aug 16)- Manufacturing Council, Policy forum

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

- Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost! [0612 EDT]





- Congratulation to Roy Moore and Luther Strange for being the final two and heading into a September runoff in Alabama. Exciting race! [0618 EDT]





- Congratulations John! [http://bit.ly/2w1eEzj] [0731 EDT]





- Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable![0739 EDT]





- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0839 EDT]





- Wow, Senator Luther Strange picked up a lot of additional support since my endorsement. Now in September runoff. Strong on Wall & Crime! [1051 EDT]





- Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all! [1058 EDT]





- Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! [1314 EDT]





