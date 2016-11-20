Trump Tweets Displeasure At 'Hamilton,' 'Saturday Night Live'

UPDATE: 3 p.m. EST — The Hill reported President-elect Donald Trump’s original tweet on working with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the New York Democrat “cunning,” but the tweet was deleted and replaced with one that left the word out.

Here’s the original tweet:

"I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is much smarter than Harry R, and actually, far more cunning - gets things done!"

Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Original story

President-elect Donald Trump took after the cast of “Hamilton” and “Saturday Night Live” Sunday, seeking an apology from the former and equal time from the latter.

Trump fired up his Twitter account, despite saying shortly after the election, he planned to dial back his tweeting habit. He also expressed satisfaction at the prospect of working with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whom he described as “far smarter” than his predecessor.

Trump was offended by remarks made at the end of Friday’s performance of the hit hip-hop musical “Hamilton” in New York, accusing members of harassing Vice-President-elect Mike Pence when cast member Brandon Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, issued a statement during the curtain call, urging the new administration to recognize America’s diversity and calm those who are afraid their rights will not be protected. Pence was roundly booed when he entered the theater.

Trump lashed out, calling the play “overrated” and demanded an apology.

For his part, Pence, on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said he was not offended by Dixon’s statement.

“I heard the remarks at the end. I wasn’t offended by them,” Pence said, trying to reassure people feeling threatened and telling them they should take to heart Trump’s remarks in his victory speech in which he said he wanted to be the president of all the people.

In the most recent installment of “Saturday Night Live,” Alec Baldwin portrayed a post-election Trump as a man in over his head, having a panic attack and seeking advice from Siri on how to get rid of the Islamic State group. Baldwin’s Trump also decided against following through on campaign promises to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States and to get rid of Obamacare.

The president-elect did not think the bit was funny at all.

Baldwin, couldn’t resist a response, reminding Trump that since the election is over, he no longer is entitled to “equal time” under Federal Communications Commission rules.

He also had some advice for Trump, advising him to focus on improving the lives of Americans and foreign relations.

Trump praised Schumer as someone he could work with because he has the ability “to get things done,” and described him as much smarter than current Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

Schumer, appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said he really doesn’t know Trump all that well and has no plans to give him a free pass. Schumer said Democrats are willing to work with Trump on certain issues but promised to block any Supreme Court nominee “outside the mainstream” and fight repeal of healthcare reform.

Trump tweeted he planned to spend Sunday interviewing “numerous patriots” at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for more jobs in his administration and praised Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis, whom he’s considering for defense secretary.

