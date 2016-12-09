Trump turns his Twitter attacks on private citizens, raising concerns

Less than a week after Donald Trump kicked off his postelection “Thank You Tour” with a visit to the Carrier plant in Indianapolis, the president-elect took to Twitter to slam the head of the union that represents the company’s employees.

Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016





If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016





To those watching the Wednesday night Twitter tirade unfold, Chuck Jones might have initially seemed like an unusual target, given that Trump had just declared victory in persuading Carrier’s parent company to reduce the number of jobs it moved to Mexico in exchange for $7 million in tax credits from Indiana.

It quickly became clear, however, that just 20 minutes before Trump fired off his first tweet about the union boss, Jones had appeared on CNN to talk about the Carrier deal. A banner at the bottom of the screen read, “Carrier Union Boss: Trump Lied His A** Off.”

The quote came from an interview with the Washington Post earlier in the week. Jones slammed Trump’s claim that, thanks to his dealmaking, “over 1,100 people” would now be able to keep their jobs at the Indianapolis plant.

On the contrary, Jones said, Carrier had agreed to keep only 800 jobs in Indiana, a number the company confirmed to the Post. Not only had Trump inflated the figure of jobs saved, said Jones, but he did so in front of a room full of union members — 550 of whom will still end up losing their jobs — during his visit to the plant.

Throughout the course of his presidential campaign — and well before — Trump has often used Twitter as his own personal bully pulpit, blasting out insults about his critics to millions of followers.

But the attack on Jones was different, many argued. Trump is no longer a businessman turned reality TV star or even a presidential candidate. He is the president-elect. And the object of his ire this time was not another public figure, but a private citizen.

Let it not go unnoticed that Trump’s tweets attacking Chuck Jones of the Steelworkers Union are insanely inappropriate for a Prez-Elect. — Touré (@Toure) December 8, 2016





Mr. Trump should not be attacking strong union leaders like Chuck Jones. Trade unions have helped build the middle class of this country. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 8, 2016





When people cannot criticize leaders without fear of retaliation, democracy begins to erode.

Thank you, Chuck Jones! #StandWithChuck #Trump — Tanya (@tgreene319) December 8, 2016





This wasn’t the first time a private citizen had gotten caught in Trump’s crosshairs. In light of the Jones feud, a 19-year-old college student revealed to the Washington Post this week that she too had felt Trump’s wrath after she confronted him at a political event in New Hampshire last fall.

Lauren Batchelder, who is studying history and gender studies at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, first encountered Trump at the bipartisan No Labels conference last October. Batchelder, then 18, stood to ask Trump a question about reproductive rights and the gender wage gap, telling the Republican presidential candidate, “I don’t think you’re a friend to women.”

“I respect women incredibly,” Trump interrupted, praising his mother and pointing to the women he’s hired at his companies in an attempt to prove her wrong. Under pressure from the rest of the crowd, Trump eventually allowed Batchelder to ask her question, but he wasn’t about to let her have the last word.