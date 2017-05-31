After Trump trip, is Europe ready to go it alone?

This is not the first time that European leaders unhappy with the direction of US leadership have threatened to strike out on their own.

President George W. Bush’s post-9/11 “with us or against us” ultimatum – and above all his war in Iraq – caused a deep transatlantic rift and elicited calls in Europe for standing up more forcefully to oppose actions Europeans did not support.

But the Western partnership held, as Europeans ultimately reaffirmed the value of American leadership of the global order that the two sides of the Atlantic had built together.

During his European trip last week, President Trump’s “America First” orientation and unflagging pursuit of an interests-based foreign policy were on full display. The performance has kindled a renewed fervor for an independent Europe – one that, this time, some former and current officials and experts say, could endure and prompt profound changes in transatlantic relations.

Among those changes could be a Europe that develops its own contractual approach to foreign policy, as well as altered patterns of trade and military cooperation credited with underpinning decades of American prosperity.

If that happens, even if robust business ties keep the US and Europe from drifting too far apart, historians likely will look back at this president’s inaugural overseas trip as the watershed moment that set such change in motion.

Soon after commencing the European leg of a trip that began in the Middle East, Mr. Trump publicly dressed down America’s European allies for not paying their “fair share” of NATO alliance defense costs. Soon after, he castigated a “very bad” Germany for selling too many cars in the United States and maintaining a trade surplus with the US – warning he intended to even the score.

Next he refused to join Europeans in reconfirming an international commitment to tackling climate change – signaling a willingness to abandon the kinds of common causes that have cemented transatlantic relations and furthered a US-led international order for more than seven decades.

A MORE INDEPENDENT EUROPE

Indeed, reports Wednesday that Trump has decided to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accords would further cement the growing European consensus that US and European values are diverging – and that the US is pulling back from its global leadership role.

Trump’s applecart-upsetting comments during his first European visit as president sent shockwaves through the transatlantic community, with some observers like Ivo Daalder, the former US ambassador to NATO, calling the moment a turning point.

But for many European leaders, the business-mogul-turned-president’s unvarnished words in Europe merely confirmed what they have sensed for months was coming in the wake of his election: a transactional relationship propelled more by each sides’ interests than by American leadership and common values.

The result of such a shift in relations is likely to be a more independent Europe, very likely led by a robust Germany increasingly unencumbered by the restraints of World War II memories, some experts say. Increasingly Europe would look elsewhere for trade relations and like-minded partners for pursuing common goals, they add. A European defense, long envisioned by Europe powerhouses Germany and France, could be closer on the horizon.

“In the past when the United States led the international system forward, the world and certainly Europe moved forward with it, and if it paused, so usually did Europe,” says Heather Conley, director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Europe program in Washington. “But the world has changed, and now no one is going to stop for the United States, not on trade, not on addressing other challenges like climate change,” she adds. “That’s the big difference.”

AN OPENING FOR RUSSIA?

Some worry that the shift in transatlantic relations could even open the door to a more influential Russian presence inside Europe, particularly in southern European countries that do not harbor the same suspicions of Russia as their neighbors farther east.

Others lament that a US turning away from its traditional leadership role would not simply result in a more multipolar world, but would undermine the pillars on which American security and prosperity were built over the past 70 years.