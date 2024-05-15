Trump Tries To Appear Aggressive On Debates, Too

Mere hours after President Joe Biden announced his demands, designed to switch up the dated, late-in-the-fall debate schedule run by the presidential commission on debates, Donald Trump leapt to it and agreed to Biden’s proposal — to set debates before early voting starts, in June and September.

As my colleague David Kurtz noted this morning, Biden’s decision to take the initiative and propose a schedule in line with what Trump has been claiming he wanted was perhaps designed to throw Trump off balance as he juggles campaigning in between his busy criminal trial schedule. Not one to be caught sleeping on a day off from court, Trump responded right away by agreeing to the debates — one hosted by CNN on June 27 and one on Sept. 10, broadcast by ABC News.

But Trump also tried to one-up Biden and fumbled. Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon, saying he had agreed to a debate with Biden hosted by Fox News in October and moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCullum. It’s unclear if the Fox News debate proposal originated with Fox News or Donald Trump’s brain. The language was weird, as if he was demanding Biden accept his offer, as he had accepted Biden’s.

Biden’s team is not playing along.

“President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in an afternoon statement. “No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates.”

The Best Of TPM Today

The latest from Khaya Himmelman: RNC Brings Trump’s Non-Citizen Voting Fixation To Arizona Courts

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Michael Cohen Returns To Stand, Will Face Cross-Examination From Trump’s Lawyers — Josh Kovensky

What We Are Reading

17% of Voters Blame Biden for the End of Roe — NYT

Study casts doubt on ‘wokeness’ of US university courses — Financial Times

Biden aides worry about psychological torment as Hunter heads for trial — Politico