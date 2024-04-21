Trump Trial Self-Immolator Donated Both His Kidneys, Saving Two People’s Lives

The conspiracy-plagued man who fatally set himself on fire outside Donald Trump’s trial in New York City on Friday was an organ donor who has already saved the the lives of two others, the nonprofit group LiveOn NY said Sunday.

The organ transplant nonprofit told The Daily Beast that Max Azzarello’s kidneys remained healthy despite his burns and that they’d already been transplanted to a pair of Americans in need.

“Both of Mr. Azzarello’s kidneys were transplanted, and he was able to save two people’s lives on the national waitlist,” Leonard Achan, president of LiveOnNY, said in a statement.

No other details about the kidney recipients were released. It’s unclear if Azzarello’s other organs will be part of future transplants.

Achan added that his organization’s thoughts and prayers are with Azzarello’s loved ones after Friday’s incident, in which Azzarello doused himself in an accelerant before setting himself ablaze in what he described as an “extreme act of protest.”

That protest was apparently meant to bring awareness to a dizzying manifesto he posted to Substack on Friday, in which he shared his hate for the Clinton family and detailed his belief in a number of troubling and debunked conspiracy theories.

Clips captured first responders extinguishing the flames that quickly engulfed Azzarello, who appeared to sit still through the chilling act. Moments later, he was rushed into the back of an ambulance and hospitalized in critical condition. By 10:30 p.m. Friday, however, authorities announced that the 37-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, had died.

