Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen is back on the stand for more cross-examination

Former President Donald Trump's defense team will get its final chance Monday to undermine the credibility of prosecution star witness Michael Cohen in Trump's New York hush money case.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche has been cross-examining Cohen since Tuesday afternoon. Blanche estimated he will finish cross-examining the former lawyer and fixer for Trump sometime Monday morning.

With Cohen expected to be the prosecution's last witness, the defense will soon have a chance to call their own witnesses, including potentially Trump himself.

Keep up with USA TODAY's live updates from inside and outside the Manhattan courtroom:

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his trial for allegedly covering up a hush money payment linked to an extramarital affair, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 16, 2024.

Trump defense team arrives in courtroom

Former President Donald Trump and his defense team entered the courtroom at 8:38 a.m. EDT. We are still waiting for Judge Merchan.

– Aysha Bagchi

Prosecution arrives in courtroom

The prosecution team entered the courtroom at 8:34 a.m. EDT. We are still waiting on the Trump defense team and Judge Juan Merchan.

– Aysha Bagchi

Court proceedings starting early today

A spokesperson for the New York court system emailed reporters Sunday to say trial proceedings this morning will probably start at about 8:45 a.m. EDT, instead of the normal 9:30 a.m. EDT start time.

Last week, Judge Juan Merchan appeared to be trying to create some extra time for proceedings. He asked jurors if they could work this coming Wednesday, even though Wednesdays are typically off-days in the trial. However, at least one juror indicated it would be a problem.

– Aysha Bagchi

What is Trump on trial for?

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. All of the records at issue are tied to a series of payments to Michael Cohen in 2017 that prosecutors allege were reimbursing Cohen for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, but were falsified to seem like payments for 2017 legal services.

Trump was charged with felonies, not just misdemeanors, because the records were falsified to commit or conceal another crime, according to prosecutors. They have alleged Trump was hiding the violation of federal campaign finance laws by paying Stormy Daniels so her story would hurt his chances in the 2016 presidential election. They have also said the records were designed to hide plans to violate state tax and election laws.

– Aysha Bagchi

What testimony did Cohen provide the prosecution?

Cohen delivered major testimony for the prosecution last week, telling jurors that Trump said "Just do it" about paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Cohen also said Trump approved a scheme to misrepresent his reimbursement to Cohen. That alleged scheme is at the heart of the 34 purportedly falsified records in the case.

Cohen said he met with Trump and former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg to hash out the details of getting paid back. Weisselberg said in front of Trump that the money would be repaid in monthly installments as if it were for legal services under an agreement to retain Cohen as a lawyer in 2017.

"He approved it," Cohen told jurors, speaking about his former boss.

– Aysha Bagchi

A 'gotcha' moment for Trump against Cohen?

The most heated and potentially significant part of Blanche's cross-examination of Cohen so far was about a phone call at 8:02 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2016. Cohen earlier testified the call was to Trump's bodyguard to get Trump on the phone and "discuss the Stormy Daniels matter and the resolution of it." In that call, Trump agreed they would move forward with the hush money deal, Cohen had said.

Blanche showed Cohen and the jury a text exchange before that call in which Cohen told the bodyguard he was receiving harassing phone calls from a 14-year-old and wanted to know whom he could speak to about it. The bodyguard texted "Call me" at 8:02 p.m. The text exchange wasn't shown to the audience on Thursday because it wasn't redacted, but a redacted version has now been posted on the court's website.

After reviewing the texts, Cohen said part of the call was about the 14-year-old, but he knew the bodyguard was with Trump and "there was more than potentially just this."

"I always ran everything by the boss immediately. And in this case, it could have just been saying everything is being taken care of, it's going to get resolved," Cohen said.

"That was a lie!" Blanche said in a fiery tone. "You did not talk to President Trump on that night; you talked to Keith Schiller about what we just went through. You can admit it!"

"I believe I also spoke to Mr. President Trump and told him everything regarding the Stormy Daniels matter was being worked on and it's going to be resolved," Cohen said.

"We are not asking for your belief!" Blanche said heatedly. "This jury doesn't want to hear what you think happened!"

– Aysha Bagchi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen to face more cross-examination