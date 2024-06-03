Daily Briefing: From a Trump trial to a Biden trial

The felony gun trial for Hunter Biden will be the first in U.S. history for the child of a sitting president. Mexico has elected the nation's first female president. Simone Biles won her ninth all-around national gymnastics title — but her performance of character might have shined the brightest.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. A planetary parade on Monday may leave you disappointed.

Hunter Biden trial begins in Delaware

Days after former President Donald Trump's historic conviction, a federal gun trial against President Joe Biden's son Hunter begins on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, and is expected to explore the depths of Biden's drug use.

The case involves a bizarre series of events in which Biden purchased a gun in the state that authorities recovered after it was thrown into a trash can outside a grocery store weeks later.

Biden faces three firearms felonies. The first two relate specifically to a form he filled out to purchase a gun, accusing Biden of lying about his drug use on the form. The third charge pertains to Biden's possession of a firearm while he was allegedly an unlawful user or addicted to controlled substances.

Prosecutors have a mountain of evidence showing Biden's drug use. So far, defense attorneys have unsuccessfully sought to toss the case using arguments that the charges are legally defective.

Who might have retrieved the gun from the trash? This case all started with an odd 2018 incident involving a hand gun that ended up in a trash can outside an upscale grocer in Delaware.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on on April 1, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Mexico elects its first female president

Claudia Sheinbaum will become Mexico's first female president. Besides the mantle of being the first woman to hold her position, the winner of Sunday's election faces an arduous task: leading a country of almost 130 million inhabitants besieged by a spiral of drug violence and an economy that is slowing after its post-pandemic recovery. She takes on the thornier legacies left behind by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, including a less confrontational approach to drug cartels, costly infrastructure projects criticized for their environmental damage, and trade disputes with the United States and Canada.. Read more

Mexico's presidential candidate for Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum celebrates following the results of the general election in Mexico City, on June 3, 2024.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Is it possible to predict rapid intensification?

After the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season started Saturday, more storms that rapidly intensify could be coming. Outlooks for the six-month season call for above average activity, with at least two forecasts predicting more storms than they've ever predicted before. But forecasters say they have new tools to better predict a trickier kind of storm, that quickly builds ferocious wind speeds, becoming powerhouses almost overnight. Scientists are still trying to understand exactly why the storms become catastrophic with so little warning. Read more

Colleges withhold degrees from students after pro-Palestinian protests

For some college students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests, campus activism has cost them their degrees – at least for a while. Students denied conferment – some of whom have faced arrests, expulsions, suspensions and other disciplinary action – say they're in limbo and are being made into examples. As they await appeals processes and the results of university investigations, they're preparing for an uncertain future. But they told USA TODAY that none of them regret their part in campus protests.

Keep scrolling

Safety concerns surround Pride Month

There’s an air of defiance among those organizing or planning to attend Pride events around the country this year, despite underlying fears that occasionally prompt chills eight years after the mass shooting that killed 49 people at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At a time of continuing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and a spate of legislative measures targeting the trans community, LGBTQ+ groups and their advocates say it’s more important than ever to maintain a proud sense of identity while remaining vigilant in the face of unknown threats. Read more

Photo of the day: Simone Biles earns 9th US title

Biles hasn’t lost an all-around gymnastics meet in more than a decade, and that streak was never in jeopardy at U.S. nationals, where she won her record ninth all-around national title Sunday night. And on top of dominating the mat, Biles demonstrated a strength in character.

Simone Biles of World Champions Centre performs on floor exercise during day one of the women’s 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hunter Biden trial, Mexico election, hurricane, weather, Israel, Palestine, Pride, Simone Biles: Daily Briefing