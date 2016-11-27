Trump Tower Becomes Must-See Tourist Attraction

Libby Ward made visiting Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan a priority during a recent three-hour flight layover in New York City. As tourists armed with shopping bags marched down Fifth Avenue's wide sidewalks, Ward, from Champlin, Minnesota, stood in front of the luxury apartment and business condominium owned by President-elect Donald Trump so she could get a “selfie” with the tower's gold-drenched facade in her "Snapchat" story.

“I wanted to see all the security and everyone’s extreme opinions. It's something worth seeing despite what politics you believe in. Now I can cross it off my bucket list,” said Ward. She was traveling during the Thanksgiving break to visit her fiancé, a non-U.S. citizen she fears could be deported under Trump’s presidential administration.

Tourists flock to New York City every holiday season to partake in its joyful festivities, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ice skating in Central Park and The Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony. But the presidential election of Trump, a New York native and resident, has recently helped make a stop at Trump Tower’s marble-wrapped lobby a must-see sight before going home.

Since the election, Trump's supporters and naysayers alike from around the world have gathered at the 58-story building on Fifth Avenue near Central Park with the hopes of spotting political figures, bumping into one of his children or simply taking a "selfie" alongside anything with the word "Trump" on it. The property is flanked by high-end retailers Tiffany and Co. and Gucci in a neighborhood in Manhattan known for shopping and stunning holiday decor every December. On a recent day, police lined the entrance of the building where Trump both works and lives as protesters waved signs with messages such as "Trump Tower is not America."

A record 58.3 million tourists visited New York in 2015, with an estimated 59.7 million expected to arrive this year, according to a New York Times report on March 8, 2016. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, has set a goal for the city to attract 67 annual visitors by 2021. With Trump slated to serve as president for the next four years and his family promising to continue spending much of their time in New York City, reaching that goal shouldn't be too hard if the tourists wandering about his private residence in recent days are any indication.

Along with making it to the top of the Empire State Building, seeing The Statue of Liberty and walking among the falling red and yellow leaves of Central Park, Adriana Cardoso, a real estate broker from Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it would be “impossible” to visit New York City without having a peek inside Trump Tower.

“It’s a historic place now. I think Trump’s election was a historical moment not only for the U.S., but for the world,” said Cardoso, who was visiting New York City for the first time. “It’s so beautiful inside here, I think seeing Trump Tower shows that it is not about money for him, and electing him and not some politician meant choosing a better life with more freedom.”

For many visitors, a stop by Trump Tower is a chance to talk politics during the holiday season, when fighting with your cousin over, say, abortion rights or equal pay for women and men, is generally frowned upon.

Rolando Alvarado, from Syracuse, New York, posed for pictures with his family in front of the Trump Grill. Alvarado, a Spanish teacher and social worker visiting New York City for Thanksgiving, said he voted for Trump so the president-elect will follow through on his campaign pledge to eliminate Common Core standardized education, so he can “ teach specifically to the needs of each student.”

“Trump will put things in order,” Alvarado said. “He will make the country a more positive place by giving people a better life, because he lives really well. I wanted to take the kids here. It’s definitely one of the main tourist attractions now that he's going to be president.”

