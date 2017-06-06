Trump’s touchy question: Would private sector be better at air traffic control?

In pushing a plan to privatize America’s air traffic control system, President Trump is reviving an idea that’s bounced around Washington for 40 years.

At least since 1974, Democratic and Republican presidents, conservative think tanks and labor unions have put forward at various times the idea that some kind of private entity would do a better job than the federal government in directing the nation’s airplane traffic.

Many nations have moved to a corporate model and have adopted modern equipment that has streamlined operations and cut costs.

Mr. Trump is hoping the United States is finally ready to follow suit. “If we adopt these changes, Americans can look forward to cheaper, faster, and safer travel – a future where 20 percent of a ticket price doesn’t go to the government,” the president said in unveiling an overview of his plan at the White House Monday.

The proposal highlights a culture divide between the federal government and the private sector, from which Trump hails and which many conservatives laud as more nimble and effective than government bureaucracy.

It's not that government always fails or that private companies have an untarnished track record. Defenders of the Federal Aviation Administration laud its safety record and say privatization raises the worry that safety and security could take a back seat to cost control. But critics say the FAA has been faltering for years in its modernization efforts, and that the problem lies not just with bureaucrats but with budget fluctuations and a fickle Congress.

“In principle, it's an excellent idea" to privatize air traffic control, says Peter Schuck, an emeritus professor at Yale Law School in New Haven, Conn., and author of "Why Government Fails So Often, and How It Can Do Better." Much depends on how a privatized system is structured, he adds, but "I don't see any reason why it wouldn't work here."

The US is widely regarded as having the safest and most complex air traffic control system in the world. The FAA, which both oversees and runs the system, handles an average of 50,000 flights a day and more than 800 million passengers a year – not to mention more than 3 million tons of air freight.

SMOOTHER FINANCING UNDER PRIVATE APPROACH?

Yet the FAA remains woefully behind the curve technologically, in comparison with other developed nations. A 2009 research report from Suffolk University Law School in Boston found that privatized or corporatized air traffic systems in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom were able to reduce costs between 5 and 15 percent per airline flight over a seven-year period, while the FAA’s costs rose more than 20 percent over the same period.

Part of the reason is America’s political process. Although much of the FAA’s budget comes from user fees and taxes, Congress still must appropriate its budget every year. When a shutdown, or even a partial government shutdown looms, the agency has to curtail spending on long-term projects, delaying modernization projects and raising costs.

While GPS navigation has made inroads, many pilots in the US still rely in large part on a 1940s-era navigation system based on VHF radio signals. That system of short-range signals prompts airlines to fly waypoint to waypoint instead of directly to their destination, which is the more efficient route.

“At a time when every passenger has GPS technology in their pockets, our air traffic control system still runs on radar and ground-based radio systems,” the president said in his remarks Monday.

The FAA is supposed to move to GPS under its NextGen modernization program, but FAA efforts have been delayed repeatedly by annual congressional battles. In 1993, a performance review overseen by then-Vice President Al Gore, found the FAA was “constantly hamstrung by budget, personnel, and procurement restrictions.” A 2015 report from the Congressional Research Service concluded the same thing, pointing out the agency lacks a dedicated budget for long-term capital expenditures and can’t float bonds to fund such investments.

Proponents of privatization point to two key advantages: The corporations receive stable funding through various user fees and they can raise money in the capital markets to fund modernization.

SECURITY CONCERNS